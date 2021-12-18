RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $80.79 million and $7.71 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007249 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,065,413 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

