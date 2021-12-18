Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $137.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.