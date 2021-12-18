Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

