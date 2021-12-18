Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 2.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $213.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.39.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

