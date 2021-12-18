Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

