Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $477,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EXPI stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in eXp World by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eXp World by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

