Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Rapid7 stock opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 20.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 82,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 300.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

