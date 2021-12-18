RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €747.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($839.33) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($910.11) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($943.82) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($713.48) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($584.27) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €637.22 ($715.98).

FRA RAA opened at €869.00 ($976.40) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($668.56). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €834.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €842.75.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

