RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €810.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €810.00 ($910.11) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($729.21) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($943.82) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($584.27) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($713.48) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €637.22 ($715.98).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €869.00 ($976.40) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €834.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €842.75. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

