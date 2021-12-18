Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.16 and a one year high of C$22.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2124 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.35%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

