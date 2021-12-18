Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$3.80 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.69 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$306.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

