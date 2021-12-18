RDA Financial Network Buys 202 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 93,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $349.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

