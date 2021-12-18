RDA Financial Network Buys 40 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $260.64 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.