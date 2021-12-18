RDA Financial Network Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

