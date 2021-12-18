RDA Financial Network Has $525,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

