RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $331.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

