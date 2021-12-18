RDA Financial Network Purchases 309 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

DG opened at $222.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

