Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of RC traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $15.36. 2,856,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.