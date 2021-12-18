Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $289,321.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.93 or 0.08354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.52 or 1.00386049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars.

