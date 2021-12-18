REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,587,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,988,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,068,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REE Automotive stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 638,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,808. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

