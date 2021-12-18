Reef (REEF) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $280.37 million and $30.35 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00386656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 16,297,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

