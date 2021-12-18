Refinable (FINE) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $588,710.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.06 or 0.08378705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.54 or 0.99852692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

