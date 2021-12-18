Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

RRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RRX stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.