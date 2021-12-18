Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.
RRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of RRX stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
