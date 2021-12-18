Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

