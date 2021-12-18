REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.42

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.32 or 0.08343908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,935.45 or 1.00074912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

