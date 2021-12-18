Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Digital Turbine, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Digital Turbine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the software maker will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

