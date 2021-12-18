ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 57.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 21,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 50.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $252.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

