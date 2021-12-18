REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

REV Group stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in REV Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

