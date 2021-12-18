Reviewing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.37 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -10.84 Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 18.57 -$14.13 million ($8.01) -0.64

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96% Helius Medical Technologies -3,640.44% -227.11% -166.44%

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

