Reviewing CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) & IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAA and CarLotz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.38 billion 4.74 $194.80 million $2.11 23.06 CarLotz $118.63 million 2.46 -$3.54 million ($1.54) -1.66

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of IAA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 17.05% 166.24% 11.52% CarLotz -14.14% -31.92% -16.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IAA and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00

CarLotz has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.91%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than IAA.

Risk and Volatility

IAA has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAA beats CarLotz on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

