ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RWLK opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

