Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Shares of REPX stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 16,562 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

