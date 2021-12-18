RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.64.

Shares of RNG opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.92. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $172.16 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,109,000 after purchasing an additional 114,890 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $8,091,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

