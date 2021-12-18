Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in November

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.9 days.

RTNTF remained flat at $$69.00 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

