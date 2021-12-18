Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 68.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.