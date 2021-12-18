RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,815 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

