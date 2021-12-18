Robert Leeds Purchases 2,843,863 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GIC opened at $40.47 on Friday. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $30,748,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

