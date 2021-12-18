Robert Michael Herrman Purchases 2,333 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PETQ opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

