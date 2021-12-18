Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 20873263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

