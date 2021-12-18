Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.14.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 572,525 shares of company stock valued at $59,906,859.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.