Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 14466390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Elliott bought 828,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.03 ($10,947.57).

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.