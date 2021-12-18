ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $412,138.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.36 or 0.08382739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.86 or 1.00014710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00050609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

