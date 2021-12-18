Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $551.07 million, a P/E ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

