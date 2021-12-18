Roots (TSE:ROOT) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

