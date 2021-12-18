Round Table Services LLC Acquires 4,620 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $441,000.

BND stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

