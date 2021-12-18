Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

