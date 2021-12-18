Round Table Services LLC Buys 74,286 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,286 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 3.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 371,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 961,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 242,247 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 686,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.85 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.