Round Table Services LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $313.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

