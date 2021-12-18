Round Table Services LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $219.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.92.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.