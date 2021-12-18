Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.57) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.40 ($16.18).

ENI stock opened at €12.04 ($13.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.06. ENI has a 12 month low of €8.07 ($9.07) and a 12 month high of €12.81 ($14.39).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

